APD: Man crashes stolen truck into credit union lobby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man is accused of stealing a pickup truck from a dealership and crashing through the lobby of a credit union Monday in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say Steven Gurule is accused of stealing the truck from a nearby Ford dealership after assaulting an employee with a tire iron. Then, he reportedly drove to the credit union where he hit several cars and crashed into the lobby.

Albuquerque police say Gurule backed out and then drove in again. Police then arrested him after he reportedly tried running away.

APD says Gurule is currently in the hospital.

