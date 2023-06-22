APD: Man critically injured in NE Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Wednesday.

Police say they received a call around 7:32 p.m. regarding a person who had been shot on the 500 block of Dallas Street NE.

When officers arrived they discovered a man shot. The man has been taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Official say there are no suspects in custody.

