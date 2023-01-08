APD: Man dead after fatal stabbing in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal Saturday night stabbing in downtown Albuquerque.

Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside a downtown bar on the 400 block of Central Avenue SW around 10:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man stabbed. The man later died on scene.

According to APD, a witness said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

