ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday in the southeast part of the city.

Officials say officers were dispatched to Trumbull and Dallas SE in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found one person dead from gunshot wounds.

APD’s Homicide Unit are investigating.

