APD: Man dies after carjacking at SE Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating an armed carjacking at a southeast Albuquerque hotel that happened on the Fourth of July.

Around 5 p.m. on July 4, police responded to a possible carjacking and shooting in the Luxury Inn parking lot, near San Mateo and Louisiana.

Officers arrived and confirmed the report. Medics took the victim to the hospital.

Police identified the victim as 61-year-old Alfonso Aguilar. He died Saturday, four days after the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, call 242-COPS (2677).