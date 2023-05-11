APD: Man dies after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police officers found one person shot early Monday in northwest Albuquerque. He died at a local hospital Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5th Street and Bellrose Avenue. They arrived and found a person with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Detectives responded to the scene as rescue crews took the man to the hospital.

Police said Thursday the man died Tuesday. They identified him as 45-year-old Colin Hunter.

