APD: Man fatally shot overnight in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man has died after police officers say he was shot in the torso late Thursday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, dispatch sent officers to the area of Central and Vermont. Once they arrived, they confirmed a report of a shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

AFR took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

