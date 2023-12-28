APD: Person found dead after shooting at Albuquerque park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a park Wednesday evening.
According to APD, police got calls about several gunshots around 3:49 p.m. at Sundoro Park NW.
When officers got to the park, they found a person lying on the ground dead.
The park has been closed as police investigate.
