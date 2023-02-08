APD: Man found dead in NW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the second time in just a matter of hours, police have launched a homicide investigation – this time in northwest Albuquerque.

Around noon Wednesday, police responded to reports of a man who had possibly died at a home. Upon arrival at the area near 2nd Street and Claremont Avenue, officers confirmed the man had died.

Homicide detectives were then called to the scene to investigate. No further details are available at this time.

Police are also investigating a suspected homicide at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments, near Central and Louisiana in southeast Albuquerque. They responded to that around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police also have not released any further details regarding that suspected homicide.

