APD: Man killed after crash in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police and county deputies shut down traffic on Paseo Del Norte near Eagle Ranch Monday. They’re investigating a homicide involving a pedestrian.

According to APD, a man was killed after the crash.

Traffic on Paseo heading west is backed up for miles, and there’s another crash by the river.

Drivers should use Alameda, Montaño, or any other route to get to the West Side of Albuquerque.

