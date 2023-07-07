APD: Man receives critical burns during confrontation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say one person received critical burns during a confrontation in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Indian School Road NW just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

“This was in reference to two individuals in a confrontation, with one of the individuals being burnt by fire,” Daren DeAguero, APD spokesman, said in a release.

The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said no one is in custody and the area will be closed during the investigation.

