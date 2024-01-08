APD: Man shot, injured inside Duran’s Central Pharmacy

Albuquerque police are investigating what led up to a shooting inside a popular restaurant near Old Town.

Police say one person was hit inside Duran’s Central Pharmacy early Sunday evening.

They went to the hospital, but officers don’t believe their injuries are life-threatening.

There is no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

