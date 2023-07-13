APD: Man started fire that killed him and his 7-year-old son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have determined a man started a fire in his home that resulted in his death and the death of his 7-year-old son.

Police were called to the home on the 3100 block of Pitt Street NE Monday morning after Albuquerque Fire Rescue found two people dead in the burning home.

The father, later identified as 42-year-old Luis Barraza-Robles, was near the door. Police said first responders also found Barraza-Robles’ wife, Olivia Cuen-Lopez, who survived her injuries.

Police now believe the death of the son was a homicide.

According to APD, Olivia and Luis were fighting and Luis threatened her with a knife.

“Based upon the evidence at this time, Luis was responsible for lighting the fire that took his life and the life of the juvenile male,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman, in a release. “Luis attempted to leave the residence with his son, but both succumbed to the effects of smoke inhalation prior to exiting the home. Olivia, who was trapped by the fire and unable to exit the residence, took refuge in a bathroom of the home until she was rescued by AFR firefighters.”

AFR had noticed the black smoke coming from the home while driving nearby.