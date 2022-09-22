APD: Reports of man with gun inside Coronado Mall deemed not credible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police locked down Coronado Mall Wednesday evening in response to a man with a gun.

According to APD, police finished searching and did not find the report credible.

Officials say a call was received Wednesday about a man with a gun inside Coronado Mall.

On Twitter, a helicopter was seen circling the mall and urging people to not enter.

There are no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.

