APD: Reports of man with gun inside Coronado Mall deemed not credible
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police locked down Coronado Mall Wednesday evening in response to a man with a gun.
According to APD, police finished searching and did not find the report credible.
Officials say a call was received Wednesday about a man with a gun inside Coronado Mall.
On Twitter, a helicopter was seen circling the mall and urging people to not enter.
There are no reports of injuries or fatalities at this time.
