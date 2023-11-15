APD: Mother and 2 kids arrested for homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested a mother and her two teenage kids accused of murdering a man last month in northeast Albuquerque.

Police accuse Raeanna Ruiz, her 16-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old son of tracking down Santiago Roybal and killing him. The family accused Roybal of stalking and stealing from them.

Video reportedly showed Ruiz in the car with her two kids, each reportedly armed with a weapon, looking for Roybal. Then, they found him and chased him up the stairs of an apartment complex.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Roybal’s friend letting him run into his apartment as the family caught up. Then, Ruiz was reportedly captured yelling for her daughter to “shoot through the door.”

The daughter reportedly confessed to shooting through the door. Then, video shows they ran away from the apartment.

Roybal died at the scene. His friend was shot in the stomach but survived.

Ruiz and her two children now face charges of an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. They are all behind bars now.

