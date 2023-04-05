APD: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 hospitalized, WB Central closed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday morning on West Central in Albuquerque.

Police responded to the area of 47th St. N.W. and Central Ave. N.W. Officers arrived and found a rider with life-threatening injuries after crashing.

Rescue crews took the rider to the hospital.

Police closed westbound Central between 47th and 50th streets. Avoid the area and visit the KOB 4 Traffic page for live updates any time.

