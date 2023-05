ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle rider is in critical condition Monday night after a crash with a semi-truck in northeast Albuquerque.

The crash happened on Carlisle, near Claremont. Medics took the motorcycle ride to the hospital in critical condition.

Albuquerque police are investigating the crash.

