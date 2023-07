ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a motorcycle rider died in a crash with a semi-truck Monday morning near Louisiana and Central in Albuquerque.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, witnesses called 911 and reported the crash at Louisiana and Copper.

First responders arrived and tried to save the motorcycle rider. However, the rider died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 News as we learn more.

Louisiana shut down north of Central due to a serious accident – Avoid it by using alternates such as Wyoming or San Pedro #KOB4 pic.twitter.com/bztLUkDxFS — Ryan Lavigne (@RyanOnTraffic) July 10, 2023