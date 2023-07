ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcycle rider is in critical condition after a crash Saturday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say the crash happened at Avenida Cesar Chavez and northbound I-25. All eastbound lanes of Avenida Cesar Chavez have been closed.

According to APD, the motorcyclist has been transported to the hospital.

