APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash on San Mateo where a motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain Road and San Mateo Boulevard, just north of Lomas. They arrived and found a man thrown from his motorcycle due to a crash.

The man died at the scene.

Northbound San Mateo is now closed as police investigate.

