APD: Motorcyclist killed in crash on San Mateo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash on San Mateo where a motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon.
Around 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mountain Road and San Mateo Boulevard, just north of Lomas. They arrived and found a man thrown from his motorcycle due to a crash.
The man died at the scene.
Northbound San Mateo is now closed as police investigate.
For live traffic updates, click here.
Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.