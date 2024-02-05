APD: Multiple suspects charged in 2021 deadly house party shooting

Albuquerque police charged six people for shooting at least 200 rounds into a northeast apartment, killing 16-year-old Gabriel Garcia, and injuring another teen in August 2021.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police charged six people for shooting at least 200 rounds into a northeast apartment, killing 16-year-old Gabriel Garcia, and injuring another teen in August 2021.

Police say Francisco Rodriguez, Santos Veronica, Dominic Baca, Elton Gastelum, Johnny Lopez, and Lawrence Ramrez-Casiquito are charged with an open count of murder.

Five of them are in custody. The last of the six, Ramirez-Casiquito, is not in custody and has a warrant out for his arrest.

Investigators say the suspects planned on shooting someone else at the house party, but instead shot and killed Garcia.

Back in 2021, KOB 4 spoke to Nathan Garica, Gabriel’s brother. He told us they weren’t at the party for long before the shooting broke out.

“We just got out of work at Bob’s Burgers. We were just hanging out with all the Bob’s family, and we decided to go to a party, and we went to the party and not even 10 minutes it got shot up,” said Nathan.

When the suspects learned they shot and killed the wrong person, police say they joked about who would take the blame in a group chat, and considered leaving Albuquerque.

Nathan is shinning a light on the growing problem of teen gun violence that claimed his bother’s life nearly three years ago.

“Innocent bystanders are getting hurt, like 16 year old boys that are still in high school and haven’t graduated or even had a life yet. Gun violence is killing innocent people, and this gun violence needs to stop,” said Nathan.

Investigators say they tracked the bullet casings to the guns used in the shooting and connected it to another shooting around the same time.

Five of the six suspects are in custody. As of Sunday night, only one has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.