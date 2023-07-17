APD: Murder suspect arrested in Phoenix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Phoenix police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing someone during a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Albuquerque.

Police arrested 39-year-old Chase Cuffie. Cuffie is accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and killing one of her two friends during a confrontation Saturday night.

Cuffie allegedly came from a nearby shed toward the patio of her first-floor apartment and pointed a gun at them. Although he had a shirt covering his face, the ex-girlfriend reportedly recognized him and her friend reportedly said he had been stalking her for “several months.”

Cuffie allegedly yelled at the women, pushed them at gunpoint and demanded they go inside the apartment. Then, their friend ran for the door, which is when the suspect fired several shots and killed him.

Police haven’t released the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

Cuffie will be extradited to New Mexico where he faces an open count of murder and other charges.