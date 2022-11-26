Authorities investigate deadly police shooting in SW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Multi-Agency Task Force is investigating a deadly police shooting in southwest Albuquerque.

According to police, a father and son were fighting Friday afternoon. Police said the son was armed with two knives and officers shot and killed the son after attempting “less lethal methods.”

Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina said mental health may be a factor.

More than one officer reportedly fired their weapon – three officers will be placed on standard leave.

