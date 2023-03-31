APD officer resigns, accused of inappropriate contact with a minor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the Albuquerque Police Department, a field officer resigned Friday during an investigation into allegations that he had inappropriate contact with an underage girl after he met her during a call for service.

Josh DeLeon, who was an officer with the department since August 2020, was placed on administrative leave on March 9.

According to APD, the department’s Internal Affairs Professional Standards Division launched an internal investigation, and the department’s Criminal Division is working with an outside agency to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

DeLeon reportedly declined to cooperate with the internal investigation and submitted his resignation.

