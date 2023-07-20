Police: Suspect dead, officer injured after SWAT standoff in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An officer was shot and injured after a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque Thursday. Police say the suspect was shot and killed.

According to APD, the SWAT team responded to arrest a man with an active warrant. They say he barricaded himself in a Copper Ridge apartment near 557 Tramway Boulevard NE, and refused orders to surrender peacefully.

In a tweet, New Mexico State Police say the suspect was shot and killed.

Officials say the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no active threat at this time.

Police have shut down southbound Tramway to investigate.

