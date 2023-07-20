Police: Suspect dead, officer injured after SWAT standoff in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An officer was shot and injured after a SWAT standoff in northeast Albuquerque Thursday. Police say the suspect was shot and killed.
According to APD, the SWAT team responded to arrest a man with an active warrant. They say he barricaded himself in a Copper Ridge apartment near 557 Tramway Boulevard NE, and refused orders to surrender peacefully.
In a tweet, New Mexico State Police say the suspect was shot and killed.
Officials say the officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no active threat at this time.
Police have shut down southbound Tramway to investigate.
NMSP involved in officer involved shooting at 557 Tramway NE in Albuquerque. An APD officer struck by suspect gunfire, their condition is unknown. Suspect also struck and is deceased. Scene is still active. Avoid the area. More information will be sent out via press release. pic.twitter.com/S1fiVfFa3W
— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 21, 2023