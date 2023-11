ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers were involved in a shooting near 98th and Central Thursday.

According to APD, one person has been taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

APD has not released any additional information at this time. KOB 4 has a crew headed to the scene.

For a live look at traffic, click here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.