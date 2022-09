ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a fatal single-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque.

The crash occurred at Eubank Boulevard and Los Arboles Road. Police say the motorcyclist crashed into the light pole.

Northbound and southbound Eubank were closed at Candelaria.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.