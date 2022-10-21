APD: One person shot, injured at Walmart in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say there was a shooting at a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police responded just before 1 p.m. to the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4700 Cutler Avenue NE.

Police found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no active threat.

“The incident appears to have been isolated and involving two people who knew each other,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesman.

No further details are available at this time.

