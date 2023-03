ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police closed eastbound Menaul at Carlisle after they say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 10:15 a.m. Friday. The pedestrian is in stable condition at an area hospital.

Albuquerque police are encouraging people to take alternate routes in the meantime.

Live traffic updates are available anytime on the KOB 4 Traffic page.