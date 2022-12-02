APD: Pedestrian critically injured in crash at Montgomery and Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle at Montgomery and Carlisle.

The crash occurred Friday morning and Albuquerque police were called to investigate around 10 a.m. The driver reportedly stayed on-scene while the pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

No further details are available at this time. Traffic may be disrupted by this crash, be advised.

