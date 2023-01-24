APD: Pedestrian fatally struck by AFR vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash where an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian early Tuesday near University and Lomas.

Around 2 a.m., police say the vehicle was using its lights and sirens, traveling on northbound University toward a call. At that time, a pedestrian with dark clothes was looking down while crossing the road. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who suffered significant injuries.

AFR crews reportedly remained at the scene and tried to give aid to the pedestrian. However, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash. They say pedestrian error appears to be the cause but they are evaluating the vehicle’s speed.