APD: Pedestrian killed in crash along Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Central Friday morning. Police say a pedestrian ran into traffic.

According to APD, a man ran across the westbound lanes of traffic near Central and General Arnold Street. Police said he crossed the first two lanes of traffic in front of other cars and then entered the third lane of traffic where he was struck by a vehicle. The driver was reportedly unable to see the pedestrian crossing the road due to the moving traffic.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died shortly after.

