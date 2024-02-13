APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on Central

Police say the crash happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead after a car struck and killed them on Central early Tuesday morning.

Albuquerque police responded around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a crash in the area of Central and Garcia, just west of Eubank.

Officers arrived and found one person dead in the roadway.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

