APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on Tramway

Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal crash that happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Tramway just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to a crash at Tramway and Manitoba. Police say a driver was traveling northbound on Tramway and approaching the intersection at Manitoba when they hit a pedestrian. They did not see the pedestrian until the crash happened.

Two witnesses at the scene told officers that they saw the car hit the pedestrian, who was using the crosswalk from east to west. However, northbound traffic did have a green light.

First responders attempted to save the pedestrian, but they were pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.