ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead overnight near Central and San Pedro in Albuquerque.

According to APD, the crash happened around 5 a.m. in the area of Central and Laguayra. Officers shut down Central between Cardenas and San Pedro after one person died at the scene.

