APD: Pedestrian killed in overnight crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say a crash left a pedestrian dead overnight Wednesday into Thursday in northwest Albuquerque.

The crash happened at Coors and St. Joseph’s around midnight. Albuquerque police say when officers arrived, the person hit by the vehicle already died.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.