APD: Pedestrian killed in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the southeast part of the city Saturday.
Police say a sedan was traveling westbound on Zuni Road approaching Dallas Street when it crash into a pedestrian in the roadway. The sedan fled westbound from the scene.
According to APD, the pedestrian received significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police say the pedestrian has not yet been identified.