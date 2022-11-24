APD: Pedestrian killed, person shot in separate midnight incidents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police were busy with two investigations in northeast Albuquerque during the midnight hour.

Around midnight, Albuquerque police were dispatched to a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Lomas and Yale. Officers discovered a female pedestrian with serious injuries that she later died from at the scene.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, enough evidence was gathered to prompt homicide detectives to the scene. Police say there are no outstanding offenders and the investigation is ongoing.

Then, at around that same time, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex west of Montgomery and Pennsylvania. An investigation found a man was shot in the chest in the parking lot there.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, they’re in critical condition.

No further details are available at this time. Stay tuned for updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.