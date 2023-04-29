APD: Person dies while in police custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say a person who was in their custody has died after suffering from an unknown medical issue Saturday.
Officers reportedly noticed the person’s behavior was unusual during a call for service in northeast Albuquerque. That prompted officers to bring that person to the Lovelace Hospital downtown where they later died.
APD’s Multi-Agency Task Force is now investigating.
