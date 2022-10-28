APD: Person fatally shot near Zuni and San Mateo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot and killed overnight in southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police responded to reports of a shooting, just after 10 p.m., near 5555 Zuni Rd. S.E.

Upon arrival, officers found one person who succumbed to gunshot wounds on-scene, in the area of a strip mall.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate. No further details are available at this time.

