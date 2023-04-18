APD: Person found dead at motel near Tramway and Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded Tuesday morning to a motel near Tramway and Central where they found a person dead inside of a room.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 7 a.m. to the Econo Lodge near Central and Tramway, just off I-40.

Officers arrived and found a person dead inside a room with an apparent gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives are now investigating the scene.

