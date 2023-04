ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Coors and Iliff Road before midnight.

According to APD, they found one person outside the motel who had been shot and killed.

Over the years, this area of the city experienced plenty of criminal activity.

