APD: Person found fatally shot in NW Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found one person fatally shot upon responding to reports of a shooting in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

Just after 5 a.m., Albuquerque police officers responded to the area of Rabbit Brush and Nandina Court NW, near Coors and Montaño. Upon arrival, officers found a person shot and killed.

Homicide detectives were promptly called to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

By our count, this is the 12th homicide investigation launched by the Albuquerque Police Department this year. APD launched 12 homicide investigations at this point last year and 113 overall in the year.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.