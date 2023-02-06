APD: Person found shot, dead in NE Albuquerque road

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to an area of northeast Albuquerque where they found a person dead on the road with a gunshot wound.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Albuquerque police say a man was shot near I-25 and Candelaria Road. Then, the man allegedly crawled into Candelaria around 4:40 a.m. and was run over by a vehicle.

Albuquerque police officers were called to the 1500 block of Candelaria Rd. N.E. regarding this. Officers arrived, confirmed the report and found the person dead on the road.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are continuing to investigate. Candelaria Road was closed from High Street to I-25.

