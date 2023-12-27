APD: Person found shot in car near Tingley Beach

Police say the person was taken to the hospital with severe wounds.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically wounded late Tuesday night near Tingley Beach.

Dispatch sent Albuquerque police officers to a reported shooting around 9:46 p.m. They responded and found a person wounded in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Paramedics determined the person sustained critical injuries and rushed them to the hospital.

Homicide detectives responded because of the reported severity of the injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate. We will have updates as they become available.