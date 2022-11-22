APD: Person hit and killed near Central and San Pedro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday night, a person was struck and killed while trying to cross Central Avenue at Valencia Drive.

Albuquerque police say he tried walking south on Valencia across Central when he was hit by a car traveling west on Central in the left lane.

Officers responded around 8:54 p.m. and emergency personnel rushed the pedestrian to the hospital. However, he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police found there was no crosswalk at the intersection where he tried to cross. A preliminary investigation also indicated speed and alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

The intersection is located between San Mateo and San Pedro near Albuquerque’s International District.

APD’s investigation is still ongoing.