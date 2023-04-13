APD: Person struck and killed near I-40 and First

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a person struck and killed in the area of First Street, between I-40 and downtown Albuquerque, Thursday morning.

Dispatch sent officers to the area of 1st St. N.W. and McKnight Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they confirm reports of a person lying in the road.

Police found the person died from their injuries before they arrived.

1st St. N.W., between I-40 and McKnight, is closed in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.