APD: Person struck and killed near I-40 and First
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a person struck and killed in the area of First Street, between I-40 and downtown Albuquerque, Thursday morning.
Dispatch sent officers to the area of 1st St. N.W. and McKnight Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, they confirm reports of a person lying in the road.
Police found the person died from their injuries before they arrived.
1st St. N.W., between I-40 and McKnight, is closed in both directions.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.