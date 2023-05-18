APD: Person struck by car, seriously injured in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash in northwest Albuquerque where they say someone may have intentionally hit a person with their car.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Albuquerque police officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing into a person near Valley Park. They arrived and confirmed the report.

Rescue crews took the person to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are investigating the scene. They believe it may have been an intentional crash.

