APD: Police activity prompts closures at Big-I

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — I-40 eastbound, I-25 northbound and University in both directions at the Big-I are shut down due to police activity.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

