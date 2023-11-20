APD: Police activity prompts closures at Big-I
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — I-40 eastbound, I-25 northbound and University in both directions at the Big-I are shut down due to police activity.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.
