APD releases details on UNM road rage incident, IDs suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for an 18-year-old man who is accused of a suspected road rage incident last month near UNM’s campus.

Albuquerque police investigated and found a Jan. 25 road rage incident that occurred near University and MLK. They found 18-year-old Andres Lorenzo Martinez allegedly struck a 55-year-old man with a firearm.

APD has issued a warrant for Martinez’s arrest on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information on where Martinez is, call 242-COPS (2677) or Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867).